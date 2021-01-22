Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches Market Cap of $170,878.59

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $170,878.59 and approximately $118,790.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zloadr has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

