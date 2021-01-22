Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 832.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 18.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 45.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

