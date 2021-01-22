Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.33. 1,076,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

