Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL) Shares Gap Down to $36.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $34.50. Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £49.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

