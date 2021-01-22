Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 70,142 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $383.40. 2,705,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.76 and its 200-day moving average is $383.89. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.