Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Critical Review

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zovio and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Youdao 1 2 5 0 2.50

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.22%. Youdao has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Youdao.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.41 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -11.43 Youdao $184.14 million 19.76 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -34.63

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio beats Youdao on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

