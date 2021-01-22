ZPER (ZPR) Trading 70.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $330,359.59 and $113.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00060335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003294 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

