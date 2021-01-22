Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $147.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Zscaler posted sales of $101.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $611.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $802.78 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.03 and a beta of 0.79.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

