Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Zuora worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at $490,272.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $114,251.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,749.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,911 shares of company stock worth $1,444,343 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

