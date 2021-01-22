Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $$435.00 during midday trading on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.86.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

