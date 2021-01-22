Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 451.90 price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

