$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 362,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

