$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.44). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 381,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,980. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

