-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 1,900,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

