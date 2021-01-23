-$0.20 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter.

ELY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,741. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

