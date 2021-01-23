-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.04). FibroGen posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FibroGen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 761,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,482. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.