-$0.28 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Talos Energy posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.