$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Brinker International reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $63.01. 1,087,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

