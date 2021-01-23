$0.54 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. James River Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point lifted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of James River Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 161,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

