$0.55 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

