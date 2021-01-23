$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

QSR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. 936,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,169. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

