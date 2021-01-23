$0.67 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.53. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.98. 1,196,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

