$0.75 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.73. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.92.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.