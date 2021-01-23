$0.85 EPS Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

