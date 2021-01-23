0Chain (ZCN) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $300,146.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047541 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.