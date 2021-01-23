0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1.54 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

