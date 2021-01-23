0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.21 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

