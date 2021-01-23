$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.09 million and the highest is $1.29 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

