$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.