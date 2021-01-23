$1.17 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.