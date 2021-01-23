$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $674.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,501.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,965.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,701.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.02. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

