$1.25 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. Edison International reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 1,911,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Edison International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

