$1.28 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

