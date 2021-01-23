-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.96). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.66) to ($10.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 540,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

