$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.35. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

