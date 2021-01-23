$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

