$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $5.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $5.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.10 million, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $14.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $42.92 on Friday. DermTech has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $841.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DermTech by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

