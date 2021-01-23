$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.