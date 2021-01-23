$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 355,689 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.