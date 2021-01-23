$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.