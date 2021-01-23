$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 688,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

