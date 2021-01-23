$1.89 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.76. Accenture reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

