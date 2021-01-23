$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.88. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $217.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.99. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

