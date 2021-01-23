$1.92 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.80. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

ROK opened at $265.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $237.03. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

