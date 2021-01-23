10,052 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 26.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

