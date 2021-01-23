10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.16). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

