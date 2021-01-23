115,603 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

