12Ships 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.35 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.50 million and $1.35 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.
12Ships Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling 12Ships
12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.
