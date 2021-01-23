$13.01 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report sales of $13.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21,583.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $23.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $24.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.35 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

