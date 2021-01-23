135,754 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

FIXD opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

